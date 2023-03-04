Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $67,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after acquiring an additional 212,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,621,000 after acquiring an additional 171,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 154,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.90.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $284.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.61 and a 200-day moving average of $293.10. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

