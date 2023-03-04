Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $83,000 Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after acquiring an additional 432,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 376,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,642,000 after acquiring an additional 333,310 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $103.73 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

