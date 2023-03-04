Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $90,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

