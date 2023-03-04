Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 38.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,282 shares of company stock worth $3,686,895. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

