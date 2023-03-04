Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $102,000 Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,370 shares of company stock worth $1,292,702. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.79 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.