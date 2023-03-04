Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $81,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Insider Activity

C3.ai Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AI stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.40.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.