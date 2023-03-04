Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 2,600 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GameStop were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GameStop by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 193,298 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in GameStop by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 183,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 139,673 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in GameStop by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 86,661 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

GME opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

