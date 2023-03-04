Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

