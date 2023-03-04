Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $10.69 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

