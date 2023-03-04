Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 15,500 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

