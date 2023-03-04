Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 16,610 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOG stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

