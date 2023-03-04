Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 221,667 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 221,667 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $106.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

