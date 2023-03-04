Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 6,700 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Crocs were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,813,000 after acquiring an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,715,000 after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

