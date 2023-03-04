Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 700 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,553 shares of company stock worth $7,603,911. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

