Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 900 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 123.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,689 shares of company stock worth $24,514,651. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

