Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 9,899 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Catalent were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Catalent by 20.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after buying an additional 887,520 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $54,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Catalent by 48.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,047,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,368,000 after buying an additional 342,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CTLT opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America upped their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.