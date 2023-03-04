Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $189.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

