Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Saia were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Saia by 150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 3.5 %

Saia stock opened at $295.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.40 and a 200 day moving average of $228.69.

New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total value of $3,202,166.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

