Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Repligen were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Repligen by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Repligen Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.