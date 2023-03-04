Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

