Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,843,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.