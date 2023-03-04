Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,800 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

