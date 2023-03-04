Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Capital Power Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

