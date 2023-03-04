Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,139,000 after buying an additional 209,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,251,000 after buying an additional 149,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,515,951.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.10%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

