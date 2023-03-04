Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $213.18 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.56.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

