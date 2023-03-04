CenterBook Partners LP Sells 26,498 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,498 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

