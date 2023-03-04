Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.1 %

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $44.53.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

