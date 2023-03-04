Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 11,686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CERS shares. Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Cerus Price Performance

Cerus Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.97. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.