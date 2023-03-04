Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cloudflare by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,839 shares of company stock worth $24,731,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $61.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

