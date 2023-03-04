Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 61.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 58.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 186,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $549.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

