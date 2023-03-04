Credit Suisse AG Acquires 102,380 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 1,104.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 94,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EIDO opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

