Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,431 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $15.85 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $547.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.