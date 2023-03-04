Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,125 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 497.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 946,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 787,700 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.13. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.