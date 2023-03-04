Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,436 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

