Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,251,000 after buying an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush cut Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

