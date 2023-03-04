Credit Suisse AG Has $2.56 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE VRT opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -327.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.46. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

