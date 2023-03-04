Credit Suisse AG Has $2.63 Million Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 634.12%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $107,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $349,507. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

