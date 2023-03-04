Credit Suisse AG Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $123,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $134.26.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

