Credit Suisse AG Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Performance

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $83.95 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.