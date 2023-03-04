Credit Suisse AG Has $2.71 Million Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Euronav were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Euronav by 9.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

