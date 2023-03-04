Credit Suisse AG Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 353,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 171,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 112,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 79,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %
AXSM stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
