Credit Suisse AG Has $2.84 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,794 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 44,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after acquiring an additional 906,881 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.2% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,468 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

