Credit Suisse AG Has $2.93 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ameresco by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ameresco by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 60,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Up 3.3 %

AMRC stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

