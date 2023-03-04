Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 615.6% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036,800 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 84.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,619 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,950,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 81,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

