Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 576,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 66,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 388,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.96 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

