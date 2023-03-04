Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,719 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 6.8 %

RKT stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,318,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 64,900 shares of company stock worth $528,922 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

