Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE SBSW opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

