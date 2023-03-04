Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,243 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Articles

