Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,376,000 after buying an additional 163,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.00. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

