Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

